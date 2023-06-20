PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.