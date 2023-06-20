Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

