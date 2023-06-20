Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

