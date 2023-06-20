Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $458.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.72. The company has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

