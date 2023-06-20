McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.