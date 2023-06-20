Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.