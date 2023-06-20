Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

