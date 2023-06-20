KWB Wealth Has $1.13 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

