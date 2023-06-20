Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

