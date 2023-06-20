Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,140,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,096,000 after buying an additional 308,613 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $287,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 7,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.