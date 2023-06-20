Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.