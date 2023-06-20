iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.