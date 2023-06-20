Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 263,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 26.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.