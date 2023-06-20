CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

DIS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

