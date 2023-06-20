CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 180,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

