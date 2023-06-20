Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average is $371.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $289.68 and a 1 year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

