Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.