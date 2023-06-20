Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 67 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.