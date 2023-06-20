Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

