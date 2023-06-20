Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

