Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 695 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

