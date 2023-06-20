Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 495 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

