Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $201.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

