Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

