Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,032.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,990.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,708.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,218.07 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

