TFB Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.21 and a 200-day moving average of $371.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

