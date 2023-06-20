Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

PANW stock opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $247.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.