Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,617 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp makes up 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

