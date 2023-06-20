FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.