Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

