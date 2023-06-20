Gagnon Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,856 shares during the period. BioLife Solutions accounts for about 3.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.50% of BioLife Solutions worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,587.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 80,089 shares valued at $1,679,431. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

