Lam Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lam Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.