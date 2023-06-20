McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

