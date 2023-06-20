Lam Group Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

