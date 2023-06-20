665 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

