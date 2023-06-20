Lam Group Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.