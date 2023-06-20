Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

