BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,921 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

