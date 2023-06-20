WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $612.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $560.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

