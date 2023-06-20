Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,930 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,503,000. Intel accounts for 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

