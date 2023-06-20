Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.