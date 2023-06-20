LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

