City State Bank Has $53,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

WPC opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

