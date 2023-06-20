Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.