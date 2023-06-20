City State Bank Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

