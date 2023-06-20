Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

