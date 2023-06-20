Procyon Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $458.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

