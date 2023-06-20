Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.