Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 1.2 %
V opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
