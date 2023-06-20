Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

